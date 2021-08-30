Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Increased by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,455 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.0% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $251,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Facebook by 42.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its position in Facebook by 35.3% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 15.8% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 2.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,654 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB traded up $8.03 on Monday, reaching $380.66. 13,513,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,690,504. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $381.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.07.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total transaction of $20,805,087.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.