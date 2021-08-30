Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $379.97

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $379.97 and last traded at $379.87, with a volume of 423133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $372.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $355.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,352. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

