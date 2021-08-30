Fagan Associates Inc. Acquires 9,370 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSEARCA IOO traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $74.16. The company had a trading volume of 115,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,314. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.61.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

