Fagan Associates Inc. Acquires 9,432 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth $232,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth $1,916,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 175,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP remained flat at $$63.61 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 155,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,889. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.00. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $63.91.

