Fagan Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,419 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.12. The stock had a trading volume of 710,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,775,953. General Motors has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

