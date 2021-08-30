Fagan Associates Inc. Buys 7,687 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.2% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.37. The stock had a trading volume of 113,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,033. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $103.48 and a 52-week high of $156.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

