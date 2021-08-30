Fagan Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 47,055 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,055 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 414,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,867,664. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

