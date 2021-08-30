Fagan Associates Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. owned about 2.28% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,164,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,134,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,214,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,378,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.80. The stock had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,859. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.46. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $32.61.

