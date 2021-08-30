Fagan Associates Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 297.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $4,979,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $1,332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,900.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,089,348 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.79. 33,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,637. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $96.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

