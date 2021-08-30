Fagan Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 432.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.81.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,425 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.84, for a total transaction of $2,266,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,774.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director P Roy Vagelos sold 10,039 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.04, for a total value of $6,525,751.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 363,859 shares of company stock valued at $224,099,042. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $13.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $677.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,905. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $674.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.74. The company has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

