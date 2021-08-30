Fagan Associates Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 56,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BAB traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,543. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

