Fagan Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 107,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,590.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NCLH traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $25.38. 511,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,453,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.83.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

