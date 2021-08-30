Fagan Associates Inc. Purchases 2,445 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.74. 6,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,575. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $70.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

