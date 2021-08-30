Fagan Associates Inc. Raises Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 100.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 77.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,446,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 2.54. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.97.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International began coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.96.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

