Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 895 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fagan Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.2% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Visa by 32.1% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,044 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 17.1% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,367,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 19.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,662,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.34. 396,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,112,098. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $450.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.72.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

