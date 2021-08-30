Fagan Associates Inc. Takes $1.46 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,715 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 169.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $544,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,603 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 313.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $321,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,177 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in The TJX Companies by 513.9% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $287,035,000 after buying an additional 3,632,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $927,412,000 after buying an additional 2,620,958 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.73. 321,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,414,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.09. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.