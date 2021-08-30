Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.29.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total transaction of $8,333,999.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,035,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $33,124,471. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $459.50 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.79.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

