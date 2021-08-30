Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.50 Million

Brokerages expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to announce sales of $21.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals reported sales of $9.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 122.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $74.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $82.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $85.00 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $101.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $4.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 11.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.