Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Critical Contrast

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Falcon Minerals and Enerplus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enerplus 0 0 9 0 3.00

Falcon Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.21%. Enerplus has a consensus price target of $10.47, suggesting a potential upside of 78.65%. Given Enerplus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Falcon Minerals.

Dividends

Falcon Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Enerplus pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Falcon Minerals pays out 1,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enerplus pays out 157.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Falcon Minerals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Enerplus has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Enerplus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals 6.64% 1.40% 1.15% Enerplus -32.54% 26.29% 8.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Enerplus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals $38.88 million 10.08 $7.70 million $0.05 90.80 Enerplus $550.34 million 2.74 -$689.29 million $0.07 83.86

Falcon Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enerplus. Enerplus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Falcon Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.6% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerplus has a beta of 3.23, meaning that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enerplus beats Falcon Minerals on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

