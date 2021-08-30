Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Stake Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,688 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Farfetch worth $30,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 72.9% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Farfetch by 485.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 83,146 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at about $4,271,000. Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at about $66,275,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Farfetch by 0.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 440,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

NYSE FTCH opened at $41.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 111.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.