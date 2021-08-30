Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.39

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.39 and last traded at $56.36, with a volume of 22885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 21,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,195,374.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,054.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,681 shares of company stock worth $4,860,165. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,086,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,736,000 after purchasing an additional 211,732 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 17.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 155,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

