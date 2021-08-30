FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the July 29th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FBCD stock opened at 0.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.02. FBC has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.03.

FBC Company Profile

FBC Holding, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in acquisitions, joint ventures, and investments in profitable companies. The company was founded on May 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

