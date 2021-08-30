FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 866 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $24.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,904.78. 23,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,115. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,623.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,892.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

