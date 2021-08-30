FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,128 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

TXN stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.06. The stock had a trading volume of 64,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,285. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $176.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

