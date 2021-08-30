FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 7,284 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,831 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for about 1.4% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Autodesk worth $41,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 56.7% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $311.12. 21,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,306. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.84.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

