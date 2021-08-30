FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 9,384 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $114.72. 10,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,182. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $74.10 and a one year high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

