FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,566 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 121,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,329,000 after buying an additional 717,679 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 975,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,807,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.31. 162,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,694,134. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $69.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.38.

