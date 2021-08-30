FDx Advisors Inc. Has $11.30 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Chevron by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Chevron by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

CVX traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.63. 223,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,295,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

