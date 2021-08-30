FDx Advisors Inc. Has $12.14 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Mondelez International by 31.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 68.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 18.7% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 342.9% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.13. 157,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,088,404. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

