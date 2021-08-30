FDx Advisors Inc. Has $12.35 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $1,264,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 103,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 12.8% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $134.32. 54,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $180.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.99. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

