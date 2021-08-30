FDx Advisors Inc. Has $22.57 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MA Private Wealth bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Bank of Stockton raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 24,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPM traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.56. 305,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,916,041. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

