FDx Advisors Inc. Has $29.77 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,702 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,219 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.0% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $29,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.19. 96,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,282,398. The company has a market capitalization of $266.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.21 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

