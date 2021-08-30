FDx Advisors Inc. Has $30.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,194 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $30,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $163.73. 79,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,375. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $163.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

