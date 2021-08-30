FDx Advisors Inc. Has $32.02 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.1% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $32,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.95 on Monday, hitting $563.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,122. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $249.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $527.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

