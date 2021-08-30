FDx Advisors Inc. Has $47.54 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.6% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $47,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $634.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,660. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $432.85 and a 1-year high of $635.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 752.87, a PEG ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $575.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

