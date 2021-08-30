FDx Advisors Inc. Has $8.69 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.27. The stock had a trading volume of 22,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $217.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.30.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

