FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,227 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $42,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 107,117 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,206,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 95,114 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,088,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

UNH stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $419.16. 33,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,757. The stock has a market cap of $395.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $431.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $412.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

