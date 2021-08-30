FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 17,042 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,997,000 after acquiring an additional 550,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,683,000 after acquiring an additional 90,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,137,000 after acquiring an additional 57,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

ABBV traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $120.63. 87,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,628,872. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.46. The company has a market capitalization of $213.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

