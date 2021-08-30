FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,283 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $19,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in MSCI by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.0% in the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 11,293.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,638,000 after acquiring an additional 332,486 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

NYSE MSCI traded up $11.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $641.36. 2,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,355. The company has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $582.26. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $635.58.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.