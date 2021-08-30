FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,679 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 2.0% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $60,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $777,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 62,816 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $265.43. 116,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,446,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $245.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

