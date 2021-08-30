FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,132 shares during the period. Gartner makes up 1.0% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Gartner worth $28,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gartner by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,389,000 after buying an additional 37,856 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Gartner by 13.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Gartner by 251.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 53,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

NYSE IT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $308.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,300. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $312.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.71, for a total value of $518,007.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,577.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,650 shares of company stock worth $4,074,863 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.