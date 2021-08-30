FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,801 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.33 on Monday, reaching $416.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,120. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $414.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.