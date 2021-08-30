FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 7,163 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,163 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $24,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $2.85 on Monday, reaching $291.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,719. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $289.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

