FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPFI. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $229,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,044,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $14,975,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,679,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,076,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OPFI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.51. 6,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,928. FG New America Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

