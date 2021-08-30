Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.32

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.32 and last traded at $59.32, with a volume of 1148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.77.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,060.5% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 24,137 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,060.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 29,480 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 134.3% during the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 67,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,750,000 after purchasing an additional 38,786 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

