Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Up 30.5% in August

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the July 29th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freed Investment Group grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 905.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freed Investment Group now owns 774,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,633,000 after buying an additional 697,311 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 909.0% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 682,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after purchasing an additional 615,108 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,641,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 868.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 599,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,787,000 after purchasing an additional 537,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,103.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,962,000 after buying an additional 520,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.36. 4,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,458. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.81 and a 52 week high of $58.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

