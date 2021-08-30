Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Fidelity National Financial worth $14,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,018,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,915,000 after acquiring an additional 78,586 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 41,505 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $49.05 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $49.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $640,095.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,727 shares of company stock worth $2,007,264 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

