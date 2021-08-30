Fiduciary Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 175,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 766.5% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 23,515 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.15. The stock had a trading volume of 86,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,861. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.84. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

