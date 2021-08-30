Fiduciary Group LLC Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.90. 98,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,526. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.