Fiduciary Group LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 149,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $276.47. 68,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,681. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.49.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

